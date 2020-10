Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Businesses, individuals, churches, and organizations can decorate tables and pass out candy during “Octo Boo Fest” in Downtown Jamesport.

The event will be held on the evening of October 31st from 4 to 6 o’clock. Hot dogs and hot apple cider will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on Octo Boo Fest at 660-684-6146.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares