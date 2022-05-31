“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the Summer Reading Program at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Children of all ages are invited to join the Livingston County Library this summer for their Summer Reading Program called “Oceans of Possibilities.” This summer’s theme explores all things ocean-related.

Oceans of Possibilities highlights a wide variety of water-themed stories and activities will be highlighted. The program will kick off with a special event in Simpson Park Wednesday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. There will be games and snacks while supplies last. There will also be a sign-up booth and information about summer reading available. In the event of rain, the kick-off will be held at the Youth Library.

The Youth Department programs are open to children from birth to age 11, with special projects and programs for teens.

The program this year will include 3 unique programs that are open for all ages. Mad Science of Greater Kansas City, Max the Magician, and Will Stuck. These programs will be held at 10 am 4 pm and 6 pm on the scheduled day at the Youth Library. To end the summer, library staff will host a pool party at Chili Bay Water Park which is open to all summer reading participants. All of these events, and more, can be found on the Livingston County Library website under the calendar of events menu selection.

Families can also participate by joining the independent portion of the summer reading program. Each child aged birth to11 will receive a coupon book to keep track of the number of books they have read or heard each week. Teens will be given a bingo card to complete. This promotes reading books for fun together at the library, but also independently at home. Participants’ names will be added to a grand prize drawing for each program attended and each reading log coupon returned. There will be a separate grand prize for each age group.