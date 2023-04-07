Obituary: Wanda Mae Potter

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wanda Mae Potter, 86, Eagleville, MO passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at a Chillicothe, MO nursing home.

She was born on September 4, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Ida (Thrailkill) Winkler.

On June 15, 1957, she married Don Potter in St. Joseph, MO. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013.

Wanda owned and operated Potter’s Tavern in Eagleville, MO. She loved and participated heavily in politics, she was a dispatcher for the North Harrison Ambulance and she was an excellent cook but also loved to eat out when she got the chance.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ray Winkler.

Wanda is survived by her cousins, Jeanie Parkhurst and Caleb Parkhurst of Blythedale, MO, and Dixie Bowen of Eagleville, MO, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Wanda has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the North Harrison Ambulance in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

