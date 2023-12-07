Obituary: Virginia Ann Eichler

Virginia Ann Eichler, age 78, a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

Ginny, as she was known by her friends, was born the daughter of Charles and Dorothy B. Kelley on September 7, 1945, in Holden, Missouri. Her family moved from Holden to Kansas City, Missouri, where she met Bill Eichler. Ginny and Bill were married on September 26, 1965, in Leavenworth, Kansas. They moved to Braymer, Missouri, in 1969, where they raised their children, Melinda and Troy. In 1985, they moved back to Kansas City, where she worked in retail and banking.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; one daughter, Melinda Neal of Overland Park, Kansas; two sisters, Faye McWhirt of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Dorothy of Leavenworth, Kansas; one brother, Bob Kelley, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; one son, Troy Eichler; one brother, Thomas Leroy Kelley; and many other friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.