Obituary: Vicki Lee Fisher

Vicki Lee Fisher, 70, Union Star, MO (formerly of Hastings, NE) passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024, at her home.

She was born on April 1, 1953, in Norfolk, Nebraska the daughter of Loren Harold and Jo Ann (Volwiler) Stoltenberg.

On July 8, 1972, she married Phillip Fisher in Randolph, Nebraska. He survives of the home.

Vicki was a 1971 graduate of Laurel, Nebraska High School. In 1989, she attended Concordia College in Seward, NE obtaining her bachelor’s in early childhood development, and went on to serve in an internship at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE. She then accepted a call to Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE as Director of Christian Education. She retired in 2020 and then moved with Phil to Union Star, MO.

In addition to her husband, Phil, Vicki is survived by her daughter, Jenny Lauckner, and granddaughter, Olivia Lauckner both of the home; son, Jake (Alyson) Fisher, and their children, Madison, Mills, Merrigan, and Morgan Fisher all of Savannah, MO, and brother, Gary Stoltenberg of Lincoln, NE.

The family will hold her funeral on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, Hastings, NE.

