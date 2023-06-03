Obituary: Tuyen Ngoc Vu

Tuyen Ngoc Vu, age 71, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

He was born in Boa Loc, Vietnam on July 20, 1951. He moved to the United States from Vietnam in 1975, making his home in Trenton, Missouri. He owned and operated Adams Shoe Repair, Trenton, Missouri for several years.

He is survived by two daughters, Julie Ulmer and husband, Kyle of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Amy Deatherage and husband, Kyle of St. Joseph, Missouri; step-son, Adam Little of Warrensburg, Missouri; five grandchildren, Morganne, Indy, Rohan, Matthew, and Lilyan; and the mother of his daughters, Nancy Vu of Sedalia, Missouri.

Cremation has been entrusted to Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

