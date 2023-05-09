Obituary: Thomas Glen Ludington

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tommy Ludington, 71, of Powersville, Missouri, died in an accident at his home on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



Thomas Glen Ludington was born in Sewal, Iowa, on March 23, 1952, the son of Robert James and Erma (Gatrel) Ludington. He attended school in Sewal and graduated from Seymour (Iowa) High School. Tommy began driving a truck at the age of 16 and continued driving until his death. He owned and operated his own truck and drove out of Brookfield Fab for many years. He was a popular driver among his peers and had friends across the United States. Tommy often drove to the east coast every week. Tommy never met a stranger and was outgoing and friendly to all he met.



Tommy married Robbie Fuller in Newton, Iowa, on September 23, 1983. He liked to collect old semi-trucks and old cars, working to restore them along with his brother Bobby. He liked to fish and had recently purchased an RV to travel. He was always happy and considered a good man by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Robbie; and his children, Michael Ludington, and Anthony Pearson of Powersville, Missouri; and a daughter, Brandy Pearson of Hannibal, Missouri. He is also survived by six grandchildren and his mother, Erma Ludington of Sewal, Iowa, as well as his brother, Logan Ludington of Sewal.



Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his brother, Bobby.



Tommy’s wish was to be cremated. Services are pending.

