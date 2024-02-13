Obituary: Thomas Clinton Lambert

Share To Your Social Network

Thomas Clinton Lambert, 90, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

He was born on June 3, 1933, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to John Cleo and Glennie Theresa (Henry) Lambert. He was the youngest of three boys.

Tom attended the Crossroads one-room schoolhouse, located about half a mile north of his house, for the first eight years of school. He then attended Pattonsburg High School, from which he graduated in 1951.

In 1963, he met the love of his life, Margaret Burks, a beauty operator. They were married on November 29, 1964. Margaret passed away in May of 1997.

Tom later met Patricia “Pat” Bennum Cox through his work with the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and they were married on June 27, 1999.

Like his father and two brothers, he served in the Army during the fall of 1952, amid the Korean War.

Upon returning home, he assisted his father and Calvin with mechanic work, welding, and farming, which he continued throughout his life.

Tom was very community-service-minded, serving as a Boy Scout Leader, Pattonsburg School Board Member, Pattonsburg Senior Center Board Member, and a member of several cemetery boards.

He was also highly focused on soil conservation, undertaking extensive conservation work on his farms. He served on the Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors for 28 years and on the Missouri Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Board for 20 years.

In addition to his love for the Lord, Tom enjoyed reading a wide variety of subjects, especially those related to WWII history, old farm equipment, particularly tractors, and westerns. He cherished time spent with his family, regardless of whether they were related by blood, church, soil district, or flea market connections. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, with Huntur always ensuring Grandpa had his hat and walking stick, and Chelsea assisting with several flea markets.

Tom’s strong faith and readiness to assist others inspired many and he will be profoundly missed.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret; his parents, John and Glennie; brothers, Calvin and Don; sisters-in-law, Lois and Barbara; grandson, Dustin Lambert; and great-grandson, Jayden Lambert.

Tom is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Charity (Billy) Mitchell; son, Terry (Dorthey); grandchildren, Chelsea and Huntur Mitchell, Sonja Lambert, Nathan Lambert, and Debra Chamberlain; nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, at the Pattonsburg Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Pattonsburg Tree Climbers in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

