Obituary: Terry L. Zerbe

Share To Your Social Network

Terry L. Zerbe – age 71, of Gallatin, MO, passed away Sunday morning, January 28, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Terry was born on February 19th, 1952, the son of Junior and Betty (Bogue) Zerbe in Bethany, MO. He was a 1970 graduate of North Harrison High School. At a young age, he was baptized at the Methodist Church in Eagleville. Terry had a 51-year career in the trucking industry and retired in July 2023 from BMS Transportation without ever being involved in an accident. On November 17th, 1997, he was united in marriage to Sally Stubblefield. Terry enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and boating. He will be dearly missed.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Joan Stubblefield; granddaughter, Brittany Zerbe, and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife, Sally of the home; children, Tim (Amanda) Zerbe, Maurina Offield, and Jared Zerbe; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Karla Holman; nieces and nephews, James & Cyndi Owens, Raymond & Brooke Owens, Kyla & Glen Waters, Micha Stubblefield, Mandi & Antonio Lathon, Melody & Fred Miller, Marla Stubblefield, Denise & Danny Frye, Stacy McElwee, Jamie Thomas and numerous great nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

Related