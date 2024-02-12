Obituary: Shirley Ellen McLaughlin

Share To Your Social Network

Shirley Ellen McLaughlin, age 81 of Trenton, Missouri was called to her eternal resting place with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 10, 2024, at her home in Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 16, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Coon Cemetery near Spickard. A visitation is scheduled from 10 until service time on Friday. Memorial donations are suggested to either Veterans of Foreign Affairs or the Turning Point by Dr. David Jeremiah and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Born December 29, 1942, to Elmer Cecil “Mac” McLaughlin and Dora Josephine (Oliver), she was the youngest of five siblings. She had two marriages that brought about many travels through the years, and each of her five children was born in a different state. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Dora (Oliver) McLaughlin, her sister Joetta (McLaughlin) Burkeybile and brother-in-law Robert, sister Carol (McLaughlin) Thomas, nephews David and Ronnie Thomas, and son-in-law Jerry Gurule.

She is survived by her five children Sherri (Wynne) Gibbs and husband Robert, Christy (Wynne) Gurule, Lisa (Wynne) Mayzsak and husband Scott, Karen (Wynne) Lai and husband Paul, Jason Sandy and wife Sara, 32 Grandchildren (24 and their 8 spouses), 28 Great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brother Thomas and sister-in-law Bonnie McLaughlin, her sister Marylin (McLaughlin) Wynne, brother-in-law John, brother-in-law Frank Thomas, and many other, beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

We would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice and their professional and compassionate providers for assisting us during this difficult time.

