Obituary: Sharon Robbins

Share To Your Social Network

Sharon Robbins, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Sharon Marie (Nosal) Robbins was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 25, 1953, to Richard and Margaret (Melliger) Nosal. Raised in Nebraska, she later moved to Missouri. Sharon’s career spanned various roles, including serving as a waitress at the Outback and Tony’s Place in Unionville. She further contributed to her community by working at the Derby Market in Schuyler County. Sharon had a passion for used car sales, cherishing older hot rod cars and vehicles noted for their speed. An animal enthusiast, she once owned and operated a dog kennel and had a particular fondness for birds, dedicating time to feeding them throughout the year. Additionally, Sharon possessed a green thumb, enjoying the cultivation of plants and flowers.

Surviving Sharon are her two sons, David and Billy Coyle, both of Unionville, Missouri; three daughters, April Ellsworth and Heather Jared of Kirksville, Missouri, and Christel Cook of Michigan; and eight grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers, Darold Nosal of Columbus, Nebraska, and Lester Nosal of Omaha, Nebraska.

Her husband, David Robbins, and her parents preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life for Sharon will be held at a later date. The Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville is responsible for her arrangements.

Related