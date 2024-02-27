Obituary: Sharon Kay Montgomery

Share To Your Social Network

Sharon Kay Montgomery, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her residence.

Sharon was born the daughter of Morris and Hazel (Wilcox) Taylor on February 15, 1943, in Seattle, Washington. She was a graduate of Renton High School, Renton, Washington. She was united in marriage to Terry Leon Montgomery on September 15, 1964, in Renton, Washington. He survives of the home.

Sharon was a member of the United Methodist Church, Browning. She enjoyed spending time with her family, card games, traveling, gardening and cooking.

She is also survived by one son, Jason Montgomery and wife, Amy, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Trina Liebhart and husband, Bryan, of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren, Brandon Montgomery (Hannah), Samantha Montgomery, Hannah Rohrbough (Danny), Connor Liebhart, Hayden Montgomery and Isabelle Montgomery; three great grandchildren, Amelia, Aisley and Asher Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian Montgomery; three brothers; and two sisters.

Cremation was held. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery and/or United Methodist Church of Browning and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

