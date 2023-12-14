Obituary & Services: Zella Marie (Huffstutter) Whitney

Z ella Whitney an 80-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 2:22 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Friday evening. Memorial donations are suggested to Trenton Foursquare Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Zella Marie (Huffstutter) Whitney was born February 14, 1943, in Trenton to George Frances “Frank” and Ruby Faye (McKay) Huffstutter. She attended Dunlap and Galt schools and graduated from Trenton High School. On October 5, 1961, she was united in marriage to Joseph F. Whitney in Kansas City, MO. Zella had been a member of the Trenton Church of the Nazarene, serving on the board and other committees. She also acted as a greeter for many years. She has been attending Trenton Foursquare Church for the last few years. In 1992 Zella successfully brought Senate Bill 40 into Grundy County. This bill supports the developmentally challenged people of Grundy County. Much good has come from the passing of this bill.

Surviving relatives include her children Franklin D Whitney and wife Stephanie, Joseph A Whitney, and Lori A Shuler and husband Danny all of Trenton, sister Judith Klinginsmith of Chillicothe, MO, grandchildren; Trevor (LeAnna) Whitney, Anna (Adam) George, Jeremy (Sheynee)Shuler, Zach (Ashley) Whitney, JaNea Marie Whitney, Jordan Whitney (Abbey), Sarah (Dakota) Porter, Austin Whitney, Jadan Whitney, and Jaren Whitney, great-grandchildren; Alli George, Benjamin Shuler, Addison George, Cierra Shuler, Michael Shuler, Axtyn George, Wyatt Whitney, Callum Whitney, Beau Porter, and Josie Whitney, sister in law Sue (Roy Dale) Robertson, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Kenneth D. Whitney, siblings; Maggie Fellows, Thelma Hamilton, James F. Huffstutter, Robert L. Huffstutter, Harold E. Huffstutter, Ruby I. Gagnon, Retta A. Cooksey, Helen A. Huffstutter, Susie D. Perkins, and George Huffstutter.