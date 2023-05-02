Obituary & Services: Willis Irvin “Bill” King

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Willis Irvin “Bill” King, 79, Eagleville, MO passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at a Bethany hospital.

He was born on March 26, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Willis Lee and Madelyn (Smith) King.

On October 23, 1978, he married Connie Pierce. She survives of the home.

Bill graduated from Reish Action College in 1972. He moved to Ridgeway, MO where he ran an auction company for 30 years as King and Foster Auction County. He then moved to Eagleville in 2003 where he ran King Auction Service for 20 more years. He loved being an auctioneer. He always said not many people got to work at a job they like but he was so lucky he did.

Bill was blessed with three children, seven grandkids, nine great-grandkids, and lots of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Jeffery) Dowel; sons, Jeffery King and Joshua King and brother, Barry (Phyllis) King.

Bill has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Eagleville Community Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Eagleville Community Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

