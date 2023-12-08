Obituary & Services: William Max “Billy Max” Clark

William Max “Billy Max” Clark, 80, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at his home.

He was born on January 1, 1943, in Harrison County, Missouri, to Charles “Max” and Carol “Ferne” (Ward) Clark.

On September 15, 1963, he married Dianne “Susie” Martz, who preceded him in death on August 13, 2013.

Bill, a 1961 graduate of Bethany High School, embarked on a career in building construction after graduation. Initially working for various contractors in Bethany, he eventually joined forces with his brother Jerry to start a house-building business. Tim Smith assisted them for a period. Their successful careers spanned several years, during which they built numerous houses in the region.

In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving him are his daughters, Elshana (Randy) Mann of Bethany, MO, and Latrenda (Mark) Snider of Pattonsburg, MO; son, Bill (Christy) Clark of New Hampton, MO; brothers, Bobby Jim (Linda) Clark of Independence, MO, Jerry Dean (Neita) Clark of New Hampton, MO, and Jesse Gale (Jackie) Clark of McFall, MO; grandchildren, Shiloh, Shyann, Ethan, Destin, Shelby, Bailey, and Gabby; and great-grandchildren, Conner, Jayci, Kloe, and R.J.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery and/or Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.