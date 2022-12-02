Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO.

He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.

Billy was a jack of all trades. He loved to work on cars, and he loved the outdoors. Fishing was his favorite, you could always find him at the river. He loved to prospect for gold with his metal detector, and he was always on the lookout for that gold nugget. Billy loved playing the lottery, scratcher tickets were his favorite, but he wouldn’t pass up a trip to the casino so he could play those slot machines.

Billy loved all his friends and family. He would help them out if he could and if he couldn’t, he still tried. He loved all his friends very much; he could make anyone laugh if they needed it and he could make anyone smile.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Martin and Ashley Pittman of Orville, California, and Andrew Martin and Renea Leaird of Orville, California; daughters-in-law, Rebekkah Martin, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Ashley and Allen Peters of Chico, California; grandchildren, Danielle Martin, Kayla Martin, Lindsey Martin, Andrew Martin Jr., Alyssa Martin, Rylee Martin, Lukah Martin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins of all relations. He was preceded in death by parents, Weldon and Ellen Martin; brothers, Frankie Harper, Albert Stumph, Eddie Stumph, Leonard Stumph, Richard B. Stumph; and sisters Leona Cothren, Roseline Anderson, and Teresa Stumph.

A memorial service will be held at Lifepoint Connect Center, 401 Elm St., Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.