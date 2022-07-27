Obituary & Services: William “Bill” Dudley Mastin

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

William “Bill” Dudley Mastin – age 68 of Winston, MO passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at his home.

Bill was born on February 20, 1954, the son of Dudley and Lena (Carroll) Mastin in Gentry County, MO, where he grew up and lived until he moved in 1989. He was a 1972 graduate of Stanberry High School. He was a member of the Darlington United Methodist Church. Bill moved to Winston in 1989 and married Chretta Hiley on December 21st, 1991, at the Cameron United Methodist Church. In addition to being a farmer for his whole life, he also drove a school bus for the Winston School District for 20 years. He was also a carpenter and could fix or build anything.

Bill loved to gab and was a jokester; he enjoyed giving people a hard time, but in a loving way. Bill enjoyed to deer and pheasant hunting, the old two-cylinder John Deere tractors, raising cattle, and had been a horseman in his younger years. He’d had everything you could think of on the farm from an emu to potbelly pigs that he’d picked up at one auction or another over his lifetime. Bill loved being a grandfather and was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Joanna Hiley; brother-in-law, Buster Cook; uncle, Frank (Marjorie) Carroll; uncle Robert (Ethel) Mastin, and uncle, Harold Mastin. He is survived by his wife, Chretta Mastin, of the home; children, Chase (Cassie) Hiley, of Altamont, MO, and Cally Mastin, of Winston, MO; grandchildren, Kaige, Abigail, Olivia, and William; siblings, Carol Cook of King City, MO, Ann (Lloyd) Walker of Stanberry, MO, Larry (Janita) Mastin of Cumming, GA, and Mary Kay (Thomas) Keet of Mechanicsville, MD; uncle, George (Mary) Carroll of Grant City, MO; father-in-law, Delbert Hiley, of Iowa Falls, Iowa; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Ayr Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont. The family is requesting that everyone dress casually and bring their John Deere caps for the burial. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.