Obituary & Services: Wava Lorene McDonald

Wava Lorene McDonald, age 99, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away July 19, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Wava Lorene O’Hare was born in Civil Bend on September 15, 1923, to Clifford and Pearl Bell O’Hare. She was raised by her grandparents, Levi and Edna O’Hare. Her first 8 years of schooling were at a country school. She attended her first year of high school at Coffey, finishing her last years at Jameson and graduating in 1941.

In 1943, she was married to Lee Sparks. Lee was stationed in Kentucky and she joined him, living in Tennessee and working in a defense plant. When Lee was shipped overseas, she returned to Jameson and worked as a telephone operator. To this union, four children were born. Arvest Lee, Wava Jean, Donald Everett, and Judy Ann. After their second child was born, Wava and Lee moved to Gallatin. Lee passed away in 1970. In 1973, she was married to Frank Huskey. Later on, two grandchildren, Michael, and Melissa Huffman, made their home with them. Frank passed in 1982. In 1989, Wava married Frank McDonald. Frank passed in 2004.

Wava, better known as Lorene or Renie, was a busy homemaker and also worked as a waitress at Richards and Yuilles Café and then at the cap factory for 15 years until her retirement in 1972. Lorene enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, quilting, bingo as well as baking and decorating cakes. She enjoyed traveling, rarely missed a Gallatin parade (in fact could often be found on a float), and loved dressing up every Halloween. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary for over 50 years, serving for 17 years as treasurer. Lorene also served on the Rest Easy Apartment board and as a board member of the Oats Bus. She had a deep faith in God and was an active member of the Gallatin First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Staat, Laveta Zook, Charline Copeland, Marion Black, and Butch Black; son, Donald; grandchild, Spencer Sparks; grandchild, Traci Sparks and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Arvest (Christine) Sparks, Wava Sullivan (Mark Reed), Judy (Tim) Hodges; sisters, Darlene Ellia and Jean Baker; daughter-in-law, Aggie Sparks; many stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thank you for the love and care she received at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab as well as Three Rivers Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillcrest Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery near Gallatin.

