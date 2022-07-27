Obituary & Services: Walter Sherman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Walter “Fred” Sherman – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.