Obituary & Services: Walter Sherman

Obituaries July 27, 2022 KTTN News
Obituary and Services Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Walter “Fred” Sherman – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.  Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. 

Post Views: 46
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.