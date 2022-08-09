Obituary & Services: Vivian Irene (Hendon) Smith

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Vivian Irene (Hendon) Smith passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 3, 1940, to Thomas D Hendon and Lyida Irene McDaniel in Leslie, Arkansas.

She had six brothers and sisters with only Bernice Elaine (Hendon), Ludwig of Browning, Mo surviving.

On September 7, 1957, she was married to Ellis Carroll Smith at Reger, Mo. Of that union, they had three sons: Carroll Eugene Smith of Kirksville, Mo, Raymond Thomas Smith of Browning, Mo, and Terry Lane Smith (Anita) of Milan, Mo.

She had five grandchildren and she loved for them to come and spend time on the farm. Terry Joe Smith, Clarrisa Smith, Ricky Smith, Amanda Nida, and Frank Smith. She also had ten great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Irene is survived by her sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren, sister, and brother-in-law.

Irene worked in various places throughout her life such as restaurants, Con Agra, and as a janitor at the school. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Browning as well as a member of the United Methodist Church in Browning. Irene enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Services for Irene will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 12, 2022, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery, South of Milan.

Memorial contributions are suggested to White Oak Cemetery.