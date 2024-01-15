Obituary & Services: Vickey Kay Klein

Share To Your Social Network

Vickey Kay Klein, 71, of Chula, MO, passed away in her home under the care of her family on Monday, January 8, 2024. She was born on December 19, 1952, to parents Oliver and Goldie Yates. Vickey graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1971; she then worked in billing at Hedrick Medical Center for several years. Vickey married Joseph Klein on June 3, 1990, in Chillicothe, MO. She enjoyed collecting rocks, puzzles, crochet, dogs, loved turtles but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Vickey is survived by her husband Joe Klein of Chula, MO. Daughters: Mendy Snider of Chillicothe, MO., Melissa (Andy) Neptune of Chillicothe, MO., Kelsy (Steve) Graves of Chula, MO., and Tessa (Blake) Keller of Chillicothe, MO. Sons: Kyle Klein of Brunswick, MO., and Tristan (Sasha) Klein of Chillicothe, MO. 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Douglas Yates of Chillicothe, MO., sister Sandy Yates Tripp of Chillicothe, MO., and several nieces and nephews.

Vickey is preceded by her parents, Oliver and Goldie Yates.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials in honor of Vickey Klein can be made to Joseph Klein with a memorial to be decided at a later date.

Related