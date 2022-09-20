Obituary & Services: Verla Maxine Hibner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Verla Maxine Hibner was born March 13, 1932, to Clarence R. and Cora (Henley) Hibner at their home in Caldwell County. She lived a full 90 years, passing away on September 18, 2022.

Verla was baptized on November 17, 1946, at the Braymer Baptist Church. She graduated from Braymer High School in the class of 1949.

Verla married Kenneth W. Wormsley on July 4, 1951, and henceforth was called Verla Hibner Wormsley.

She was active in church and community all her life, learning computer skills later in life, which she used to trace ancestry, cemeteries, and bridges for family, friends, and strangers.

Verla’s lifelong residence was Caldwell County, the history of which she knew forwards and backward.

Verla was preceded in death by her parents; her half-siblings, Clarence L. Hibner and Bessie Fern (Hibner) Brown; her son, Roger; her daughter-in-law, Pam Tharp; and her husband, Kenneth.

Verla’s only living cousin is Mary D. Phelps from Muscatine, IA, who was like a sister to her.

Verla is further survived by her daughters, Valorie (Jim) Bussard; Vanessa (Tom) Brandom; and her son, Robert Wormsley. Also surviving her are Samara Wormsley, Carolyn Wormsley, and Charlotte Steins, a trio of nonbiological daughters. Her grandchildren include Kenny (DeAnna) Dinwiddie; Kevin (Tina) Dinwiddie; Tommy Brandom; and non-biological grandson Jeremiah Chipps. She was Great-grandmother to Kenny’s children: Wyatt, Sean, Mason, And MaKenna, and to Kevin’s children Elijah Jacob, and Logan, who made her a great-great-grandmother. Verla is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews who have children and grandchildren of their own.

Verla lived a long, full life and was looking forward to God’s embrace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Historical Society or the Caldwell County Library in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill.