Obituary & Services: Tim Baker

Tim Baker, 75, abandoned his earthly body on November 24, 2023, and is waiting in hope for the resurrection promised to those who trust in Jesus Christ. Tim was born in 1948 in St. Louis, MO to Claude and Betty Baker. He graduated from LaDue Horton Watkins High School in 1966. He received his first B.S. degree from William Jewell College in 1970.

In 1980 he married Bonnie Metzger, his “Louisiana Honey”. He received his second B.S. degree in 1986 in Plant Science from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, followed by an M.S. degree in Plant Science from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville in 1988. In the late 1980s through early 1990s, he was a Research Associate at the University of Idaho Experiment Station in Aberdeen, Idaho where he participated in potato variety development.

In 1992, he became a University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Specialist, first at the Dunklin County Extension Office in Kennett, MO until 2006. Then he was at the Daviess County Extension Office, Gallatin, MO until retiring in 2020. Tim enjoyed his time with MU Extension and thoroughly enjoyed helping growers and all others with their horticultural endeavors.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Claude Baker. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of the home, and by his mother, Betty Baker of Columbia, MO; his sister Debbie Phillips of Greeley, CO; his brother Kevin Baker of Kirkwood, MO; and his brother, Chris Baker of Columbia, MO.

Memorial services will be held in Columbia, MO at a later date. Private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.