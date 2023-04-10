Obituary & Services: Thomas Russell Alley

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thomas Russell Alley, the seventh son of Richard Russell Alley and Evalea Armethia (Francisco) Alley came into the world on October 13th, 1954. He grew up on a dairy farm in a Christian home surrounded by lots of Family and love. He was a New Hampton Buccaneer until 7th grade, and completed his education at South Harrison, graduating with the class of 1972.

Tom was always a hard worker. As a high school student, he had jobs at Hook’s MFA station and the MFA elevator while also helping his Family on the farm. After graduation, he worked in construction for Comanche, Clarkson, and CCI helping to build several of the bridges on I-35 and the double-decker bridge in St. Joseph.

He met the love of his life, Carla, in February 1972. They were married on November 24, 1976, at the Ridgeway Christian Church.

Tom attended Missouri Western State University, graduating in three years, summa cum laude and at the top of his college class, with a BS in Business Administration: Accounting.

After college, he accepted a job with the Missouri State Auditor’s Office doing county audits for the state. During this time, he also passed the CPA exam.

He attended UMKC Law School, earning a Juris Doctorate with an emphasis in Taxation. At the time, and for many years after, he was the only Attorney/CPA north of the Missouri River in the Kansas City area.

Tom absolutely loved learning. With his JD finished, he was ready to conquer medical school until his wife reminded him that he had to get a job.

After passing the bar, Tom took a job in the Tax Division of Ernst & Whinney (now Ernst & Young) one of the then Big 8 international accounting firms. While there, he handled tax work for large companies such as Lear Jet, Coleman Lantern, and Deffenbaugh Services.

Tom opened his own law office in Liberty, Missouri, where he practiced general law and specialized in taxation, often representing people in front of the IRS. He later moved the business to Kearney where he and Carla made their home. While running his practice, he also served as the Kearney Municipal Judge, an Adjunct Professor at William Jewell College, and Prosecuting Attorney for the City of Bethany.

In 1987, Tom and Carla welcomed a son, Thomas Willoughby “Wilby”. A few years later, FitzWilliam, their corgi, joined the Alley Family.

Tom and Carla decided to return to Harrison County and bought his Family’s Century Farm in 1998. Once home, he was elected Associate Circuit Judge and served in the position for 20 years.

He was elected Circuit Judge for the Missouri 3rd Circuit (Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, and Grundy counties) in 2018, and was currently serving as Presiding Judge.

Tom loved helping people. He truly felt that his responsibility, as Judge, was to serve the community. He made sure that the door to his office was never closed and was always ready to listen to everyone. His deep belief in following the law and treating people fairly earned him the respect of all he met, and in every situation, he worked tirelessly to find the best solution for everyone involved.

Despite his busy schedule, Tom loved being involved in the community and rarely missed fairs, church dinners, and local events. He also served as President of the Rotary Club, was a Mason, and attended Mitchelville Church.

The Lord called Tom home, to Heaven on April 3rd, at age 68. His warm smile and his kind, caring, and soft-spoken manner will be missed by many.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vera and Jeanette, and brothers DeWayne, Phil, and Richard.

He is survived by his Wife of 47 years, Carla; Son Wilby; sisters Gail Arnett and Karen (Ed) Merritt; brothers Norm Alley, Toney (Kathy) Alley, and Jim Alley, and many nephews and nieces.

The Family will hold a Celebration of Life from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with memories at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the United Methodist Church, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund.

Related