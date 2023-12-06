Obituary & Services: Theodore “Ted” William Bentley

Theodore “Ted” William Bentley – age 96 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday night, December 4, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.

Ted was born on October 22, 1927, the son of William Henry and Florence (Nuesse) Bentley in Brooklyn, NY. Ted contracted Polio at a very young age and suffered lifelong physical effects that never slowed him down. He grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Glasgow, MO with his family in the late 1940s. From Glasgow he settled in Kansas City and raised a family until moving to Lathrop in 2000. He married Mary Johnson on October 5th, 1951, in Kansas City, MO. Ted was a member of the Raytown Masonic Lodge 391 and the Scottish Rite. He first worked as a machinist for Brunson Instruments in Kansas City before owning and operating a trucking business that hauled specialized sand for 40 years. Ted loved bowling and was very accomplished and competitive; often being asked to join invitational only teams. He also enjoyed playing cards and watching baseball. Ted was a gifted mechanic; he could take apart, reassemble and repair anything. He never let his physical limitations prevent him from doing anything and he taught his children to be self-sufficient. Ted will be dearly missed.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Bentley; sister, Edna Stewart; and infant brother, William Bentley Jr. He is survived by three children, Brian Evans (Evelyn) of Kansas City, MO, Susan Breckenridge (Craig) of Lathrop, MO, and Alice White (Mike) of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Brian Evans Jr (Tonya), Robert Evans, Blake Breckenridge (Brandi), and Brianna Breckenridge; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brother, Kenneth Bentley of Kansas City, MO; along with nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 8, 2023, at First Christian Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that you wear casual dress. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.