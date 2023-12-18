Obituary & Services: Terry D. Herrin

Terry D. Herrin, 73, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 7:07 P.M., Thursday, December 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton. His body will be cremated after the service.

Family visitation will be held Monday, December 18, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Instead of flowers, memorials will be accepted to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with the mortuary.

Mr. Herrin was born June 26, 1950, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Wayne Webster Herrin and Edna Mae (Muse) Herrin. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 31, Trenton, Missouri.

On July 11, 1979, he was married in Miami, Oklahoma to PJ Cole.

He is survived by his wife PJ of the home; two sons Justin Herrin of Trenton, and Jared Herrin and wife Amie of Country Club, Missouri; one brother Ron Herrin and wife Jean of Trenton; and three granddaughters: Dylan Cummings, Elayna Herrin and Addyson Herrin, and one niece Heidi Byers of Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary Herrin, and one grandson, Landon Wayne Herrin.

Directly following the service there will be finger food and time to visit with the family at “The Space” located at 1013 Main St., Trenton.