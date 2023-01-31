Obituary & Services: Teresa Lynn McCoy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family.

Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh, and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way.

Teresa loved spending time with her family, especially playing baseball with her grandchildren and the Sunday family dinners. Teresa was one of a kind and would give you the shirt off her back, even if that was all she had, and you needed it. She was very involved in Life Church in Kirksville, Missouri where she continued to worship God and serve in any capacity that was needed. Teresa was also very much involved in Celebrate Recovery.

Teresa is survived by her beloved children, Jason McCoy of Illinois, Jared (Ashlee) McCoy of Missouri, and Dillen (Bailey) Eaves of Iowa, her grandchildren, Kyla, Emma, and Jaxon McCoy, Jayden, and Gavin McCoy, Caiden, Lennon, and Audrey Eaves, her father Joe Brown, her sisters, Debbie (RG) Kouns and Jody (Mike) Spriggs, her nieces, Krena (Brian) Hubner, Kyra Thorpe and Kelsey (Zach) Smierciak, her nephew Anthony Spriggs, great niece, Logan Hubner, great-nephews Caleb Hubner, Shawn and Garin Barnes and Eli Thorpe, great-great nephew Rocco Smierciak and many more loved ones and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on February 25, 2023, at Life Church, 112 West Potter Ave in Kirksville, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Teresa.

