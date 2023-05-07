Obituary & Services: Tammy A. (Gott) Hanes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tammy Hanes, a 60-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away May 5th, 2023 at her home surrounded by family after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 2:00 PM., Sunday, May 14th, 2023 at the Crowder State Park shelter house number 3. She is to be cremated with graveside services to be held after the celebration of life. Memorial donations are suggested instead of flowers, checks can be made out to the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group or the Edinburg Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home at 813 Custer St., Trenton MO 64683.

Tamara (Tammy) Ann Hanes was born June 15, 1962 in Trenton, Missouri to Edward and Ann (Kern) Gott. She grew up and graduated high school in Trenton with the class of 1980. She was united in marriage to James (Jim) Robert Hanes on June 7th, 1981. Tammy worked at the Grundy County Courthouse as a court clerk for 34 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their extracurricular activities, garage sales, and camping.

Surviving relatives include her husband Jim of the home, daughter Colbi Kirk and husband Jeremy of Galt, son Adam Hanes and wife Lora of Cameron, Father Edward Gott of Trenton, brother Terry Gott and wife Glenda of Trenton, grandchildren Ryeland and Mason Kirk, Zoey, Charlie, and Ethan Hanes, several brothers and sister-in-law’s, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

