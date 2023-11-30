Obituary & Services: Susan Louise Vollenweider Ryan

Susan Louise Vollenweider Ryan, 78, of Independence, Missouri, and former Trenton resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 26, 2023. In her final days, she was loved and surrounded by her family.

Susie was born on March 5, 1945, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Henry and Naoma Vollenweider. She was the third of nine children. During her grade school years, her parents moved to Lexington, Missouri, to manage Kerr Apple Orchards. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1963 and furthered her education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1967. In Columbia, she met and married David L. Ryan on September 10, 1967. Their daughter, Sarah Jane Ryan, was born of the marriage.

Upon David’s return to Trenton to start his medical practice, Susie took an active role in the community. She was involved in many organizations, including the Trenton Park Board, Antique Study Club, Bridge Club, and Master Gardeners. She also served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Her greatest contribution to Trenton was as an original trustee of the Rose Hoover Foundation. Her influence is still visible in Eastside and Moberly Parks and North Central Missouri College through the trees and landscaping. She aimed to make Trenton a beautiful place for all to enjoy.

Susie’s love language was giving to others. Whether it was needlepointing a pillow, knitting a Christmas stocking, or baking a favorite dish, she always made people feel special. Her home and fashion reflected her personality—nothing too fancy, but classy and charming. She enjoyed laughing with her seven sisters and one brother, talking with Ellen Dolan, working with Donna Christy and the ladies at Barnes Greenhouses, and enjoying visits from Tricia and Andrew. Her daughter, Sarah Jane, was her greatest joy. They enjoyed each other’s company and occasionally a good cherry coke. Susie’s fun-loving spirit and laughter will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jane Ryan Hill (Andy); grandchildren, Tricia Ryan Hill Brizendine (Isaac) and Andrew Tye Hill; sisters, Lucy Rhu Weaver, Becky Eiman, Sarah Apperson (Gordon), Ike Day (Tom), Mitzi Hund (Ken), Louise Pieper (Dan), Charlie Vollenweider (Kathy), and Teresa Vollenweider; and many nieces and nephews who brought her great joy. Susie has now moved from her home to our hearts.

Life has its moments of sorrow, and Susie endured her share. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Naoma Vollenweider, and brother-in-law, Ron Eiman.

In a final tribute to this special sister, mother, and grandmother, a private family service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be sent to KC Hospice (9001 State Line Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114) or Powell Gardens (1609 Northwest Highway 50, Kingsville, MO 64061 or powellgardens.org).