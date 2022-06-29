Obituary & Services: Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber, age 59 of Jameson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by her family.

Stephanie was born on July 18, 1962, the daughter of James Patrick and Sue (Taylor) Duncan in Olathe, KS. She grew up in Liberty and was a 1980 graduate of Liberty High School. She married George Delarber on October 26th, 2009, in Cameron, MO. Stephanie was a life-long Catholic. She was outgoing, quick-witted, and touched many lives. Stephanie worked in insurance risk management and had been employed at Southside Tavern since 2009. She loved to dance, the sun, and summertime. Stephanie always wore flip-flops and often went barefoot; she was even known to wear furry flip-flops in the winter. Stephanie loved the Wizard of Oz and Halloween was her favorite holiday. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, George H. Delarber of Jameson, MO. She is survived by her husband, George of the home; children, Benjamen Davis (Jessica Torres) of Kansas City, MO, Amanda Davis (Joshua Graham) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Tony, PJ, Adam, Owen, Katherine, and Elizabeth; her mother-in-law, Bonnie Delarber of Jameson, MO; sisters, Angela Laughman (Harry) of Liberty, MO and Michele Wilt (Matt) of Lee’s Summit, MO; brother, Patrick Duncan (Linda) of Prairie Village, KS; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.