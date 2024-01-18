Obituary & Services: Shirley Jean Eskew

Share To Your Social Network

Shirley Jean Eskew, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at St. Luke’s North Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Shirley was born the daughter of Maurice and Helen (Graves) McCarty on September 6, 1935, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She then attended Trenton Junior College, where she earned her associate degree. Shirley worked as an LPN for Chillicothe Correctional Center for many years. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of the Missouri LPN Association. Shirley enjoyed bowling and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Maurice “Butch” Eskew and wife, Lillian, of Brookfield, Missouri; one daughter, Jacalyn Quintero-Mendoza of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Breanna Figg of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jessica Hutchison and husband, Nathan, of Chillicothe, Missouri, David Eskew and wife, Jena, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Tanya Figg of Chillicothe, Missouri, Ashley Guyer and husband, Andy, of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Travis Guyer of Linneus, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Todd Christo and wife, Katy, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Braden Constant of Chillicothe, Missouri, Madison Bowling and husband, Trevor, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Carson Aguilar-Figg, Elena Quintero-Figg, Quinten Eskew, Olivia Vieth of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Caleb Hearon of California; and great-great-grandchildren, Brylen Christo, Cade Christo, Emmalyn Christo, Adalyn Oswald, Kinsley Spire, Larson Hutchison, and Lucien Hutchison. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; and one brother, Maurice McCarty, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related