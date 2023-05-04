Obituary & Services: Shirley J. Crenshaw

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley J. Crenshaw – age 78 of Herculaneum, MO, and formerly of Chillicothe, MO, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023, at Scenic Nursing & Rehab Center in Herculaneum, Missouri.

Shirley was born on May 29, 1944, the daughter of Harry and Eva (Patridge) Mason in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up there and was a graduate of Chillicothe, MO. She married Larry Crenshaw and they were blessed with two children, Joe and Kimberly. They were married for 34 years. She was a lifelong, dedicated member of the Chillicothe Church of Christ.

Shirley was a social butterfly, it was hard not to like her. Shirley made many friends throughout her life. She always told people what she thought, almost to a fault. Shirley was a huge supporter of her family; she was the glue that held everyone together. She would try to help anyone. Shirley adored her dog, best friend, and companion, Bella. She enjoyed flea markets, traveling, reading, playing poker, and eating a good meal (she didn’t have to cook) with a cocktail. How do you sum up a person’s life in one paragraph? Shirley will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children; daughter, Kimberly Jo Ruesche, and brothers, Vernon Mason and Junior Mason. Those left to celebrate her life include her son, Joe Crenshaw (Rosalba) of Arnold, MO; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, McClayne, and Kenneth; siblings, Dixie Barlow of Lake Of The Ozarks, Dean Mason (Sharon) of FL, Norma Mason of Kansas City, MO, and Donnie Mason of Carrollton, MO; and her best friend, Bella; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Open Door Animal Sanctuary in care of the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at the Chillicothe Church of Christ in Chillicothe, MO. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30 AM at the church. A graveside service will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Gallatin, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

