Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin.

Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.

Shirley married Richard Durand Roach on June 16th, 1973, in Rockford, Illinois. She taught as an elementary school teacher at Rockford Baptist School in Rockford, Illinois. She went on to teach and become the principal at Heritage Christian School in Centerville, IA. Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her family. God and family were her biggest sources of strength. Shirley was known as a prayer warrior. If you knew her, she always asked what she could pray for on your behalf. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, gardening, and watching her birds. Shirley always loved to laugh and joke around. She was a selfless and giving individual. She enjoyed writing handwritten letters to family and friends. She was always putting others first. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard. She is survived by her children, Richard Roach of Rockford, IL, Sharon (Mike) Cicchelli of Midland, TX, John (Daisy) Roach of Chattanooga, TN, Rebecca (John) Leffler of Gower, MO, Andrea (Dan) Brandt of Colorado Springs, CO, Joshua Roach of Gallatin, MO, and Elizabeth (Mike) Johnson of Centerville, IA; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Seams (Doris) of Corydon, IA, Delores Gildehaus of Arnold, MO, Pauline Bennett of Bettendorf, IA, Barbara Seams, and Eloise Seams; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sharon Chapel Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Directions to Sharon Chapel Cemetery are as follows. Once in Centerville, turn east off of Hwy 5 on 540th Street and go past 230th Ave and 240th Ave the Cemetery is at the intersection of 540th St and 260th Ave.