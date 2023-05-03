Obituary & Services: Sharon Lea Rupp

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sharon Lea Rupp, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home under the care of St Luke’s Hospice, and her son Mark Rupp.

Sharon was born on December 7, 1939, to Benjamin and Juanita (Bulyar) Peery. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1957 and then worked as a Telephone Operator in Chillicothe and Trenton. She also worked as an Office Manager for David Rupp Oil Company. Sharon married David William Rupp on August 3, 1965, at St. Columban Church David Preceded her in death on February 23, 2016. She was a member of St. Columban Church and of Chillicothe Garden Club Troop Committee for Troop 121.

Sharon enjoyed traveling, landscaping, and gardening work but most of all she loved to spend time with her son.

She is survived by her son Mark Rupp of Kansas City, Missouri.

Sharon is preceded by her parents Benjamin and Juanita Peery; Husband David Rupp and a Bother.

Memorials in honor of Sharon go to St. Columban Church and can be mailed to, or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

A Parish Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm May 3, 2023, with visitation to follow till 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Columban Church. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.

Related