Obituary & Services: Sharon Jo Sylvester

Sharon Jo Sylvester, 80, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Sharon was born on September 11, 1942, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Verl and Rosetta (Williams) Franklin. Her early years were spent in Kansas City before moving to Milan and attending Milan High School. She later received her associate degree in business from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri. Sharon also received her cosmetology license which she has had for the past 50 years.

Sharon is survived by two children; Melissa (Lee) VanDusseldorp of Milan and Daniel Sylvester (Wendy Tennison) of Milan, grandchildren; Andra Sylvester, Emily Sylvester (Glen Kitchen), Derrick Sylvester (Hannah Sherrow), Katlynn Sylvester, Addison Sylvester, Jordan Bartels and Josh VanDusseldorp, great grandchildren; Colt Herzberg, Finley Sylvester, Paisley Kitchen and Eastyn Kitchen, nieces and nephews; Jimmy Cofer, Terri Phillips, Penny (Steve) Pipes, Casey (Natalie) Cofer, Paula Gormley and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Glenda Cofer and two brothers in infancy.

While in Kansas City, Sharon worked at the Jones Store before moving to Milan. She attended NCMC while working at Walmart Vision Center. She also worked for Green Hills, Con Agra, and Caseys. She was a dispatcher for Sullivan County and an insurance agent for Met Life Insurance. She was an administrator for Brinkley Group Home until their closing. She had most recently worked for High Hope in Milan. Sharon was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Milan, serving as secretary and helping with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Band Boosters, PTO, and Athletic Boosters at Milan High School. Sharon was very crafty and especially enjoyed sewing and painting. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake. Most of all she loved spending time with and would do anything for her grandkids.

A funeral service for Sharon will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 AM.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church in Milan.

