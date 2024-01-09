Obituary & Services: Scott Forman

Scott Forman, aged 86, a long-time resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

A family visitation is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with the mortuary.

Born on August 24, 1937, in Los Angeles, California, Mr. Forman was the son of Albert Forman and Mable York Evans. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics, Business Management, and Sciences from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a retired employee of Trenton Foods.

He was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and Joseph L. Norton Post No. 919 V.F.W. He also previously participated in the Trenton Rotary Club.

Mr. Forman married Carolyn Crockett on February 13, 1965, in Annandale, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; two daughters, Laura Shields (and Tim Stout) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Anna Forman of Trenton, Missouri; and one granddaughter, Savannah Shields Binder (and her husband Nick) of Kansas City, Missouri.

Scott Forman was preceded in death by his parents.