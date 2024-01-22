Obituary & Services: Sara Irlene Overton Anderson

Share To Your Social Network

Sara Irlene Overton Anderson, age 89, a resident of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Born on August 9, 1934, Sara was the daughter of Doris and Frances (Wood) Overton, in Cainsville, Missouri. She was a lifelong learner and a firm believer in the power of education. She earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and ED Specialist degree from Northeast Missouri State University. Sara taught in Trenton, Missouri, and Smithville, Missouri, for over 30 years and served as the summer school principal for several years.

Sara was president of the International Reading Association. She instilled in her children the importance of education, often saying it was something no one could take away from them and the only way to better themselves and provide for their families.

An avid sports fan, especially of the Kansas City Chiefs, Sara was very competitive and played tennis well into her 80s. She had a passion for music, dancing, traveling, and living a full and abundant life. Always the life of the party, she was often among the last to leave.

Sara cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, driving great distances to attend their ball games, school programs, and dance recitals. She took many trips with her grandchildren, instilling in them a love for education.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Anderson (Jack), of Coppell, Texas; two sons, Gene Anderson, Jr. (JoEllyn), of Omaha, Nebraska, and Brad Anderson (Connie), of Bentonville, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Cherry Anderson (Neil), of Savannah, Missouri; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Reva Thompson (Keith), of Lutz, Florida; special friend, VR Barnhouse of Tustin, California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Gene Anderson; brother, Gene Overton; and son, Neil Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 2 p.m. Visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home on the same day from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to NorthCare Hospice House and/or Reading is Fundamental and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related