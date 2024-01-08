Obituary & Services: Sandra “Sandy” Jean Runyan

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Runyan, 65, passed away at her home surrounded by her husband and kids on January 5, 2024.

Sandy was born on February 15, 1958, in Jamesport, MO, the daughter of Harley and Barbara Jean (Hibbs) Willis.

She was a 1977 graduate of Pattonsburg High School. On May 22, 1977, she was baptized at Oak Ridge Church.

Sandy spent a large part of her life in food service, beginning at a young age working at the café in Pattonsburg and later serving at Toot-toots in Bethany. She then spent over a decade preparing meals at South Harrison High. She also dedicated 17 years to the cap factory, Headware USA, in Pattonsburg. Sandy’s work didn’t begin and end with the punch of a timecard. She raised chickens, hare sheep, and a large herd of goats, and was known by many as “The Goat Lady.” She had a love for her goats and could be found in the barn before and after work, tending to them and spoiling a select few. She worked cattle alongside Ronnie, filling syringes, sorting tags, and keeping track of everything. Her evenings and weekends were spent following grandkids all over, cheering them on in their various activities. “There was never enough time in the day,” she would say.

On July 30, 2000, Sandy married her best friend and the love of her life, Ronald (Ronnie) Runyan. The bond they shared is one many will only dream of. If there was ever a match made in heaven, it was them. Ronnie survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Delbert Clair & Carol Rea Runyan; sister Elenetta (Ann) Cully, and brother, Raymond Willis.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ronnie, and her beloved lap dog China; children, Brooke Johnson (Raymond Owens) of Pattonsburg, Ashley Pittsenbarger (Derrick Iddings) of Cameron, Reggie Runyan of Bethany, Shelby (Michael) Burrows of Gilman City, Sabrina (Dustin) Ellis of Bethany, Brady Shipers of Bethany, Ronnette Maples of Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley (Alan) Hutchcraft, Coltin and Callie Smith, Riley Hagan, Kadence & Kinsley Johnson, Torrie & Ryker Runyan, Carissa & Cara Jean Pittsenbarger, Gage & Addison Iddings, Jaycee Schroff, Audrey, Kole & Kade Burrows, Izabella & Lettie Ellis, and Hudson Shipers; great-grandchildren, Emery & Braxden Mazurkewycz and Norah Hutchcraft; sisters, Linda Barr of Pattonsburg, Judith Gardner of Cameron, Dianna (Mark) Muetzel of Cameron, Karen (Bruce) Nail of Bethany, Jeanie (Ed) Barber of New Hampton; brothers, Buck (Jean) Willis of Bethany, Brian (April) Willis of Albany, twin brother Randy Willis of Bethany, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. Friends may call from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. There is no scheduled family visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.