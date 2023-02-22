Obituary & Services: Sandra (Riffie) Wolf

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sandra (Riffie) Wolf, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home.

Sandra was born the daughter of Kent and Ivaloo Riffie on June 7, 1947, in Maysville, Missouri. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1965, and the University of Missouri in 1969. She was married to Ron Wolf on August 31, 1969.

Sandra taught elementary education at Chillicothe for 15 years retiring in 2004. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe. She was a contributing member of many volunteer service groups. Her life and energy were dedicated to God, family, friends, and the Chillicothe community.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Ron Wolf, of the home; sons, Gregg Wolf, of Carthage, Missouri, David (Jeralee) Wolf, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Adam (Monica) Wolf, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Beth (Jamie) Diggs, of Columbia, Missouri; granddaughters, Macie Wolf, Amy Diggs, Madison Wolf, Chloe Wolf, and Olivia Wolf; grandsons, Kelton (Carley) Diggs, Grant (Taylor) Wolf, Lucas Diggs, Garrett Wolf, Lane Diggs, Keenan Wolf, Clayton Wolf, and Knox Wolf; and great-grandson, Grayton Wolf. Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Michelle; parents, Kent and Ivaloo Riffie; and parents-in-law, Clifford and Wilma Wolf.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Cancer Assistance (please make checks payable to UMC-LCCA) and/or Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

