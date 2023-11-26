Obituary & Services: Sammy Fremont Purdy

Sammy passed away in his home in Olathe, KS after battling cancer for several months.

Sammy was the son of Sam Taylor Purdy and Bonnie Vaughn Thompson Purdy and was the fourth child of 8 children. He grew up on the family farm near Harris, MO. The farm had been in the family for more than 100 years. He attended Harris High School until his senior year when the school closed and he then attended high school in Galt, MO where he graduated. He worked on the family farm until his mid-20s and decided to attend the University of Missouri where he graduated at the age of 30. He spent his entire working career either on his family farm or later working for the Hampshire Association or as a salesman for feed suppliers, ending his working career as Vice President of Whitfield Premix.

Sammy is survived by his wife Vaughncile Williams Purdy of the home, 2 daughters Tammy Purdy Kirby (Mike) and Kimberly Purdy of Phoenix, AZ, and 1 stepson James Marrs (Cathy) of Telico Plains, TN, and one daughter-in-law Patti Marrs of Kansas City, MO. He has 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one stepson Kerry Marrs, his brothers and a sister, 2 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was a loving selfless man who loved his family and his wife, Vaughncile of 38 years. He was active in his church and community. We will all miss him dearly, along with his smile and boisterous laughter.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at The Light KC Church, Overland Park, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, MO. The burial of cremains will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Mo.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to The Light KC Church, Overland Park, KS. And they may be left with Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, MO.