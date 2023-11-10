Obituary & Services: Ryan Lee Funk

Ryan Lee Funk, age 39, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s North in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ryan was born to Jerry and Lynn (Funk) Perry on May 2, 1984, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a proud graduate of the Missouri School for the Blind. Ryan’s passions included camping, fishing, and boat rides. He had a deep love for music, and game shows, and was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Lynn Perry, of Chula; his brother, Cody Ramsey and wife Kaylee, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and sister, Tiffany Reed and husband Stan, of Chula, Missouri. His maternal grandmother, Rosemary Funk, and paternal grandmother, Virginia Anderson, both of Chillicothe, Missouri, also survive him. His nieces and nephews, Emelia, Ellyott, Hadley, and Londyn Ramsey, and Nikolas, Oliver, Leah, Maggie, Ava, and Ally Reed will remember him fondly, as will his uncles, Larry Jr. and Brenda Funk, of Chillicothe, Bubba and Jessica Silkwood, of Utica, Missouri, and Joe Perry, of Chillicothe; aunts Nina Cain, of Chillicothe, Shelly and John Clark, of Sumner, Missouri, and Laura Waterman, of Chillicothe; and numerous cousins.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Funk Sr.; paternal grandfather, Jerry Perry Sr.; maternal great-grandmother, Euna Funk; and nephew, Alexander Ryan Reed.

Funeral services will take place at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location on Sunday, November 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral home will be open for friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ryan will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe. Memorial contributions in Ryan’s name can be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.