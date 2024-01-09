Obituary & Services: Ruth Jean Stewart

Ruth Jean Stewart, aged 88, from Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Trenton, with interment following at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. A family visitation will take place on the same day at the church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene and may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.

Born on April 12, 1935, in Trenton, Ruth was the daughter of James Edward and Della Ethel Whitworth. Renowned for her natural musical talent, Ruth played the piano by ear, considering it a divine gift meant to be shared with others. Her love for cooking and making memorable family gatherings, particularly her pies, was a testament to her deep affection for her family.

Ruth was a dedicated member of the Church of the Nazarene in Trenton. She married John H. Stewart on May 29, 1951, in Trenton, officiated by Rev. J. Parker-Craig at the Nazarene parsonage. Her husband preceded her in death on August 21, 2002.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Dailing and her husband Bob of Shawnee, Kansas, and Julie Helton of Trenton, Missouri; a son, Charles Stewart of Trenton, Missouri; five grandchildren, Sarah Gene Napier, Jennifer Kover, Angel Dailing, Tim Helton, and Jonathan Helton; and six great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.