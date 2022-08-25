Obituary & Services: Ruby Ward

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ruby Ward, a 92-year-old lifetime resident of Trenton, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her granddaughter’s house in Trenton, where she was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Ruby Lee Ward was born July 21, 1930, in Trenton, MO to Albert and Vida (Stephens) Gardner. She graduated from Trenton High School. On August 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to Lowell Dean Ward in Trenton. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2009. From 1967 until 2003 Ruby owned and operated The Wheel in Trenton. She loved spending time with her family and had a passion for playing Bingo and gambling.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Valarie Haug and her husband Ed of Trenton, son Curtis Ward and wife Lisa of Trenton, a brother Bill Gardner of Trenton, a sister Mary Chrisman of Trenton, eleven grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eight siblings, a son John Eric Ward, a daughter Dixie Cooper, and three grandsons.