Obituary & Services: Ruby Lamp

Ruby Lamp, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Ruby was born the daughter of Simon Thomas and Dorothy Hazel (Watts) Boude on August 11, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clyde A. Lamp on June 15, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2010. Ruby and Clyde owned and operated Lamp Grocery Store from 1952 until 1971, and then Molly Bee Flowers from 1976 until 1991. Ruby made more than 1000 stuffed puppies to give to Children’s Mercy Hospital, as well as others to make them feel better. She also made sock monkeys for all of her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Souders of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Lois Corbett and husband Dennis of Trenton, Missouri; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Bonnie Mitchell of Chillicothe, Missouri, Judy Mills of Big Spring, Texas, Norma Boude of Brookfield, Missouri, and Pearl King of Platte City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; one daughter, Molly Lamp; two sisters, Mary Ellen Paschal and Wanda Sams; and two brothers, Howard Boude and Herbert Boude.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.