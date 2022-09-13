Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to either Springer Cemetery or St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Harrison was born February 8, 1936, in Brimson, Missouri the son of Lloyd and Thelma Vandiver Harrison. He graduated from Gilman City High School. He served in the United States Army from February 10, 1954, to October 31, 1962. After returning from the Army he attended Trenton Junior College now North Central Missouri College, Trenton. Roy then went on to make a career at Hy-Vee Food Stores.

He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Trenton, Missouri.

He met and later married Beverly Sue Kempton on May 29, 1960.

He is survived by his wife Beverly of the home; three children Bradford Harrison and wife Karen, Trenton, Missouri, Boyd Harrison, Jamesport, Missouri, Babette Schilling, Independence, Missouri; three grandsons Michael Harrison, Andrew Harrison, and Patrick Harrison; four granddaughters Rebecca Harrison, Jessica Harrison, Amanda Harrison, Elizabeth Harrison; three great-grandsons Bryson Pauley, Kamden Harrison, Jasper Harrison; and one great-granddaughter Gracey Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson Markus Harrison.