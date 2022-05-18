Obituary & Services: Roy Elgin Ferguson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Roy Elgin Ferguson, 82, of Trenton passed away, on May 16, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born on April 9, 1940, to Roy Sr. and Pauline (Woods) Ferguson in Trenton where he grew up.

In October 1959 he was united in marriage to Donna Louise McNabb. After their marriage, they made their home in Trenton.

Roy owned and operated Ferguson Ditching Company, Landmark Enterprises, Landmark Carpet Cleaning, and Landmark Lawn Care Services.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Paul, Tom, Jarvis, and Herb Ferguson; sisters, Marge Lewis and Martha Peters; and one grandson, Rayvin Meighen.

Roy is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Sondra (Vince) Meighen, Alesia (Pat) Klein, and Rinda (Troy) Williams; seven grandchildren, Scott (Jenna) Tatum. Thomas (Amanda) Tatum, Travis (Nichole) Tatum, Tabby (Jeff) Wrick, Bailey Williams (Cole Dougan), and Ebony Meighen; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lawson; other relatives and many friends.

At Roy’s request, there will be no service or visitation.