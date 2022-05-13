Obituary & Services: Rosie M. (Heaton) King

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Rosie M. (Heaton) King, 92, formerly of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. The daughter of John Oris Heaton and Ada May (Moore) Heaton. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Green Castle. She was united in marriage to Charles E. King of Milan, MO. To this union, 6 children were born.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; two brothers, Roy Heaton and Cecil Heaton; two grandsons, Chris King and Lynn Pipes; and a son-in-law, Randy Davis. She was survived by: Her six children, Donna Rose King and significant other Tom of Kirksville, Jim King and wife Robbin of Green Castle, Russell King and wife Vicki of Green Castle, David King of Milan, Doug King of Milan, and Elizabeth Davis-Yoakum and husband Marvin of Kirksville; Grandchildren, Salina (Jordan) O’Haver, Jennifer (Brad) Lunsford, Travis (Stephanie) King, Cecelia (Frank) Leslie, and Bethani Rhoads; 13 Great-grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Rosie was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, graduating from Green City High School in 1949. She attended Dover School of Cosmetology and worked in shops in Kirksville, Neosho, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, and Green City. She was also employed at McGraw Edison in Kirksville and ConAgra in Milan where she retired in 1996. Rosie and her family also started a mowing and gardening business in 1962, mowing over 40 yards and 3 cemeteries, she planted 12 gardens around town of potatoes to sell to local stores so they could take a family vacation and camping trip. Rosie loved reading and watching/feeding her birds. She also collected frogs and had several hundred frogs.

Funeral services for Rosie will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.