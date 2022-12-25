Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer, Missouri. He served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1968, during Vietnam. Ronald was united in marriage to Georgia James on April 20, 1969, at the Cowgill Baptist Church, Cowgill, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2014. He worked for the City of Hamilton for many years. Ronald was a member of the Braymer Baptist Church, in Braymer, Missouri.

Survivors include one son, Joseph (Bernie) Pollard, and wife Jill of Smithville, Missouri; one daughter, Angela Pollard of Plattsburg, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Dalaney Mae Pollard, Dylan Ray Pollard, Mckinzee Miller, and Faith Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Georgia Pollard; one son, Daniel Pollard; and five brothers, Charles, Harold, William, Donald, and Arthur Pollard.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

