Obituary & Services: Ronald “Dee” Hobbs

Ronald “Dee” Hobbs, 71, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri, the son of Russell Evans and Nelda Jane (Stanturf) Hobbs. On February 5, 1972, he married Marsha Weaver in Princeton, MO. She survives at their home.

Dee was a 1970 graduate of Princeton High School. He served on the Princeton School Board, the Princeton City Council, the Green Hill Regional Planning Board, the Mercer County Ambulance Board, and the Mercer County District Fire Chief. He was also a member of the Princeton Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Dee is survived by his daughter, Kristin (Chad) Blunk of Kirksville, MO; granddaughters, Madisyn (Kyle) Yadon of Kearney, MO, and Paityn Blunk of Kirksville, MO; great-granddaughter, Kollyns Yadon of Kearney, MO; brothers, Randy (Angel), Duane (Jeania), Greg (Ruthie), and Bill Hobbs; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog, Jake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Burial will follow at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Princeton Methodist Church and/or the Mercer County Ambulance Board in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

