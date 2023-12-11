Obituary & Services: Roger Frazier

Roger Frazier of Browning, Missouri passed away at his home on December 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Roger was born on July 27, 1943, in Kirksville, Missouri to Lee and Agnes Frazier. He graduated from Milan C2 High School in 1961. After graduation, he was united in marriage to Sharron Maggart on May 6, 1961. Roger and Sharron chose to begin farming in St. Catherine. They purchased their first farm in Green City. In 1973 they purchased their current farm.

Over the years, Roger has worked with Moorman’s Feed, as a farm hand for J.S Lane, Funks Seed, and Ciba Seed. He has won several awards for top sales. One of these awards was a trip to the Bahamas and let’s just say he never wanted to ride an airplane or a yacht again. Roger enjoyed working on the farm and checking his cows on his side by side. He actively attended school activities and events for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Over the years you would have seen him coaching and assisting with his children’s softball and baseball teams. In his younger years, he pitched for a men’s fast-pitch softball league.

Roger is survived by his children; his son David and wife Christy of Browning, Missouri, daughter Shelly (Frazier) Morris, and husband John of Macon. His grandchildren; Caitlin Morris and great-granddaughter Whitney of Atlanta, Missouri, Ben Morris and his wife Loryssa and great-granddaughter Anastasia of Jacksonville, Missouri, Justin Frazier and his wife Emily of Carrollton, Missouri and Jeremy Frazier and his wife Kelsey and their children, Jaidyn, Kinsley, and Wesley of Browning, Missouri, his sister Judy Frazier of Chillicothe, brother Larry Frazier of Milan, sister in law Phyllis (Maggart, Crozier) Jenkins and husband Steve of Knoxville, Iowa and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharron Frazier, daughter Sherry Frazier, his parents, two brothers-in-law, and an infant brother.

Roger was a baptized believer in the Baker Christian Church.

Funeral services for Roger will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Knifong Cemetery, East of Browning, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 PM.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Knifong Cemetery or Baker Christian Church.